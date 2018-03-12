Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict sees continuity with teaching of Pope Francis

March 12, 2018

Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI writes of the “interior unity” between his teaching and that of Pope Francis, in a letter made public on March 12. As the Vatican unveiled a collection of books on “The Theology of Pope Francis,” Msgr. Dario Edoardo Vigano presented the former Pontiff’s letter.

In his letter, Benedict rejects the notion that Pope Francis is not properly trained in theology. The retired Pontiff also rejects the idea that he himself was not attuned to the pastoral needs of the faithful: a criticism that has been raised by some who see Pope Francis as a welcome break from his predecessor.

Benedict writes of “the foolish prejudice of those who see Pope Francis as someone who lacks a particular theological and philosophical formation, while I would have been solely a theorist of theology with little understanding of the concrete lives of today’s Christians.”

