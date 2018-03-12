Catholic World News

+Cardinal Karl Lehmann, 81

March 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ordained to the priesthood in 1963, the one-time assistant to theologian Father Karl Rahner served as bishop of Mainz (1983-2016) and president of the German Bishops’ Conference (1987-2008). St. John Paul II created him a cardinal in 2001. With Cardinal Lehmann’s death, there are now 215 members of the College of Cardinals, 117 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

