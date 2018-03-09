Catholic World News

Confessors should help young people discern vocations, Pope says

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that confessors should help young people to discern their vocations, in a March 9 address to participants in an annual course on Confession. The Pontiff focused his brief address on how confessors should help young people, emphasizing that they should “know how to listen to questions before offering the answers.”

