Nigerian cardinal advises West: worry about empty churches, not divorced/remarried

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyeken of Abuja, Nigeria, told an interviewer that he is “astonished” that leaders of the Church in the Western world are concentrating their energies on the status of Catholics who are divorced and remarried, at a time when “the churches are getting more and more empty.” The Nigerian cardinal observed that such issues are not seen as critical in his country, where Catholicism is spreading rapidly.

