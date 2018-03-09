Catholic World News

Feminists vandalize Madrid churches on International Women’s Day

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-abortion and anti-Catholic slogans were painted on the walls of churches in Madrid, in an act that the archdiocese decried as an “attack on the heritage of the faithful.”

