Prelates open to married clergy among Pope’s choices for Synod council

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Among the prelates named by Pope Francis to the “pre-synodal council” for the special Pan-Amazon Synod are two who have suggested allowing for married priests: Cardinal Claudio Hummes and Bishp Erwin Kräutler. The pre-synodal council will work with the general secretariat of the Synod to prepare for the meeting of Church leaders from the Amazon region, which will be held in October 2019.

