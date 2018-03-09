Catholic World News

Pope to visit Baltic nations in September

March 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia from September 22 to 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!