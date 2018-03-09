Catholic World News

Pope Francis writes preface to new edition of ‘Complaining Not Allowed’

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The author of Vietato Lamentarsi (Complaining Not Allowed) is psychologist Salvo Noè. In the preface, the Pope encouraged “opting for life, looking out for the neighbor, welcoming each day as an occasion for giving, fighting to remove lamenting from life, poison from judgments, unrest from our thoughts, gossip from our encounters, and resentment from the heart.”

