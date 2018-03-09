Catholic World News

Schedule announced for papal visit to honor Padre Pio

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On March 17, Pope Francis will visit Pietrelcina (St. Pio’s hometown) and San Giovanni Rotondo (where he lived in a Capuchin Franciscan friary from 1916 until 1968). The papal visit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the appearance of the saint’s stigmata and the 50th anniversary of his death.

