Be witnesses of God’s calling, Pope tells rectors of German-language seminaries

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear confreres, we can not create vocations,” Pope Francis said. “We can, instead, be witnesses of the merciful God’s calling to us.” Amid cultural changes, we should “always keep our gaze on Jesus, Who suffered, died, and rose again.”

