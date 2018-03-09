Catholic World News
UNESCO pushes controversial sex-ed rejected by UN General Assembly
March 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on C-FAM
CWN Editor's Note: UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
