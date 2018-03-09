Catholic World News

Pope encourages International Catholic Migration Commission in its work

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) was founded by James J. Norris in 1951 with the encouragement of Pope Pius XII and the future Pope Paul VI. “Together we must encourage countries to coordinate more suitable and effective responses to the challenges posed by issues of migration,” said Pope Francis; “we can do this on the basis of the essential principles of the Church’s social teaching.”

