Roman high school students to prepare meditations for Via Crucis at Colosseum

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Each year on Good Friday, the Pope leads the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum. The students who are writing this year’s meditations attend a classical high school in Rome. Andrea Monda, a religion teacher there, will coordinate the preparation of the texts; he has written works on Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, and G. K. Chesterton.

