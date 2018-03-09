Catholic World News

Theme announced for 2019 synod

March 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops of the Pan-Amazon Region will take place in October 2019. Its theme is “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology.” Journalist Edward Pentin asks, “Will Pan-Amazonian Synod Result in End to Clerical Celibacy?”

