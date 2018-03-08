Catholic World News

Pope donates 100,000 euros towards first Orthodox monastery in Austria

March 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Austrian bishop joined Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, in presenting the donation to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

