Retired priests recount joys, struggles of missionary work in northern India

March 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Not everyone welcomed us with open arms; many times we had to start over again,” said one priest, who narrowly escaped being murdered by guerrillas. “But all of us can truly say that it was worth the trouble and that we have been treated with great affection and gratitude by the ordinary people.”

