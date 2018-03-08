Catholic World News

Irish Supreme Court: unborn children do not have inherent constitutional rights outside right to life

March 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on RTE

CWN Editor's Note: “Every one of us has a right to our life,” the Irish bishops said in a statement. “It is not given to us by the Constitution of Ireland or by any law ... Today we see more clearly that human life begins at conception. There is no later stage in a baby’s development where we can say; ‘up until now the fetus was not a person and now it has become a baby.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!