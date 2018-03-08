Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Even the fleeting life of the least of beings is the object of God’s love’

March 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks in a message to a conference held at Pontifical Gregorian University. The two-day conference explored “Radical ecological conversion after Laudato Si’: discovering the intrinsic value of creatures, human and non-human.”

