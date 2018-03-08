Catholic World News

March 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) claimed an estimated 100,000 lives.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!