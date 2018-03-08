Catholic World News

Syrian Trappist nuns strongly criticize Western media coverage of Ghouta attacks

March 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Deliver us, Lord, from the war, and deliver us from bad journalism,” said the nuns, who stated that the Assad regime’s attacks on Ghouta are a response to Ghouta jihadists’ attacks on civilians in Damascus. In Ghouta, the nuns added, “civilians who did not support the jihadists were put in iron cages: men, women, exposed outdoors and used as human shields.”

