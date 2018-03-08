Catholic World News

Bishop asks Nigerian government to work for rescue of kidnapped girls

March 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “My call is for the government to leave politics aside and retrieve these girls; leave politics and protect lives,” said Bishop Hilary Dachelem of Bauchi, a city in northeastern Nigeria, where Boko Haram has been particularly active.

