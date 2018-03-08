Catholic World News

Prelates urge faithful to pray, advocate for passage of Conscience Protection Act

March 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Increasing and fierce attacks on conscience rights regarding abortion cry out for an immediate remedy,” said the chairmen to two US bishops’ conference committees. “We call on all the faithful to pray and to act by emailing and calling Congress in the coming week, especially on Monday, March 12, with the message that enacting the Conscience Protection Act is urgently needed.”

