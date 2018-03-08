Catholic World News

UN envoy says ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya still occurring in Myanmar’s Rakhine

March 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Radio Free Asia

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (March 8 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh late last year.

