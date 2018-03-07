Catholic World News

Indian police investigating real-estate deals by Syro-Malabar cardinal

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A court in Kerala, India, has authorized an investigation into the contested real-estate dealings of Cardinal George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Three other priests will also be subjects of the official probe. The Syro-Malabar Church has been shaken by protests, after the deals—which critics say were made without proper legal approval—resulted in heavy losses.

