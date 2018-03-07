Catholic World News

Vietnamese archbishop dies suddenly in Rome

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc of Ho Chi Minh City died of a stroke on March 6 in Rome. The 77-year-old Vietnamese prelate, along with the country’s other bishops, was making his ad limina visit to the Vatican.

