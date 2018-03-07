Catholic World News

Cardinal Brandmüller raps German bishops’ policy on Communion for Protestant spouses

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has sharply criticized a decision by the German bishops’ conference to allow the Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion under some circumstances. The retired German prelate told an interviewer that the policy is “a wholly dishonest ploy,” a use of “salami tactics,” in a bid to achieve the true goal of intercommunion.

