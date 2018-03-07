Catholic World News

New federal agency protecting conscience rights has handled 300 cases in first month

March 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: A new office in the US Department of Health and Human Services, established by the Trump administration to protect the religious-freedom rights of Americans workers—particularly in the health-care industry—has received 300 complaints in its first month of existence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!