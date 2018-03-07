Catholic World News

Irish government official: Church meeting for families should include same-sex couples

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish government official has said that the World Meeting of Families—an event that will be hosted this year by the Dublin archdiocese—should include homosexual couples. “There should be a welcome for all,” said Katherine Zappone, the minister for children and youth. She said that “never again should public statements or remarks which seek to isolate certain families be tolerated.”

