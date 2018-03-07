Catholic World News

Only half of US children live with married parents

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Only about half of the children in the United States are living in a household headed by their married parents, according to a new report by the Institute for Family Studies. The steady increases in divorce, out-of-wedlock births, and cohabitation threaten to make the children of two-parent households a minority.

