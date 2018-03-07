Catholic World News

Miracle approved; Archbishop Romero will be canonized

March 07, 2018

The Vatican has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Archbishop Oscar Romero, and the Salvadoran prelate, who was killed in 1980, will be beatified later this year. The date for the ceremony has not yet been set.

In a series of decrees issued on March 7, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints also confirmed that a miracle attributed to Pope Paul VI had been approved, and the Pope who died in 1978 will also be canonized later this year—reportedly in October, at the close of the Synod of Bishops.

The Congregation announced approval of miracles attributed to three others who are now eligible for canonization:

Blessed Francesco Spinelli (1853—1913), an Italian priest;

Blessed Vincenzo Romani (1751—1831), an Italian priest; and

Blessed Maria Catherine Kasper (1820—1898), a German religious.

Also approved were:

miracle through the intercession of Ven. Maria Felicia Jesus (1925—1959) born Maria Guggiari Echeverria, a religious of Paraguay, who is now eligible for beatification; and

a decree proclaiming the martyrdom of Anna Kolesarova (1928—1944), a Slovakian lay woman, who also is eligible for beatification.

Finally the Congregation certified the “heroic virtue” of the following, who will now be eligible for beatification if a miracle is attributed to their intercession:

Bernard Lubienski (1846—1933), a Polish priest;

Cecilio Maria Cortinovis (1885—1984), born Antonio Pietro, an Italian religious;

Giustina Schiapparoli (1819—1877), an Italian religious;

Maria Schiapparoli (1815—1882), an Italian religious;

Maria Antonella Bordoni (1916—1978), an Italian lay woman; and

Alessandra Sabatini (1961—1984), an Italian lay man.

