Pope speaks on Eucharistic Prayer at general audience

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of weekly catechetical talks on the Mass, Pope Francis spoke on March 7 about the Eucharistic Prayer. This prayer, he said, is oriented toward Communion, in which “we nourish ourselves with the Body of Christ to become—we who eat it—his living Body today in the world.” The Pope suggested that some people may “feel a little distant from this codified formula of prayer,” and in order to help with understanding “the Church wished to celebrate Mass in the language that the people speak.”

