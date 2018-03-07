Catholic World News

Jesuit assesses conflict in Central African Republic

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Barwendé Médard Sané, director of the Catholic University Center in Bangui, said that 14 military factions are vying for control of territory outside the nation’s capital.

