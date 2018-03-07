Catholic World News

Christians protest abuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan

March 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics and Protestants in Lahore joined in protesting the imprisonment and torture of two young Christians accused of blasphemy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!