Report examines anti-religious discrimination in education in Pakistan, other nations

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The report focuses on the treatment of religious minorities in Burma, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, and Pakistan, “where many children experience various forms of mistreatment on account of their faith, or the faith of their parents or legal guardians.”

