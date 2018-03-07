Georgetown University honors Senator Durbin
March 07, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Senator Durbin has devoted his life to the core Jesuit value of service to others,” the university’s alumni association stated in a press release. Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield recently barred the Illinois senator from Holy Communion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 9:31 AM ET USA
"Jesuit value of service to others" sounds a little neopelagian to me, especially when the individual rejects core principles of the Christian faith and morality.