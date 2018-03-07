Catholic World News

Georgetown University honors Senator Durbin

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Senator Durbin has devoted his life to the core Jesuit value of service to others,” the university’s alumni association stated in a press release. Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield recently barred the Illinois senator from Holy Communion.

