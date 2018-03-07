Catholic World News

Pope recalls nuns’ witness to charity in preface to new book

March 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to a new biography of Father Étienne Pernet (1824–99), founder of the Little Sisters of the Assumption.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!