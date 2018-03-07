Catholic World News

Euthanasia performed on Canadian prisoner

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, Canada’s Supreme Court struck down an anti-euthanasia law. The following year, lawmakers legalized euthanasia, as mandated by the Court.

