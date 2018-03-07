Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on Confession

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At the opening talk of the Apostolic Penitentiary’s conference on the internal forum, Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, the Penitentiary Major, spoke on the importance of Confession in vocational discernment.

