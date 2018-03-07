Catholic World News

New publication from Vatican congregation considers religious orders’ finances

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At a March 6 conference at the Pontifical University Antonianum, the prefect and secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life presented a 136-page Italian-language publication on finance at the service of charism and mission.

