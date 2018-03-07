Catholic World News
Former Anglican leader joins Richard Dawkins in opposing expansion of Catholic schools in England
March 07, 2018
Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Rowan Williams served as Archbishop of Canterbury from 2002 to 2012.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
