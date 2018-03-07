Catholic World News

Mosul archbishop commemorates 10th anniversary of predecessor’s slaying

March 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Paulos Faraj Rahho of Mosul was kidnapped and murdered in 2008. “We must get involved so that the Church acknowledges this and other sacrifices of human lives,” said his successor, Archbishop Amel Shamon Nona. “We are working on a file to present to the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints.”

