Catholic World News

March 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The 2016 Brussels bombings, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, killed 35 and injured 340.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!