Colorado bishops back Mennonite in death-penalty case

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Colorado have voiced their support for a Mennonite woman who has been jailed for contempt of court after she declined to testify in a death-penalty trial, citing her religious beliefs.

