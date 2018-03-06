Pope’s popularity steady in US, despite growing skepticism, poll shows
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis remains popular among American Catholics, according to a new Pew Forum survey. But a growing minority is troubled by his leadership.
The Pew survey found that 84% of American Catholics have a favorable view of the Pope: a number essentially unchanged from the 85% who took that view four years ago. However, the number reporting an unfavorable view grew from 4 to 9%. 58% of respondents said that Pope Francis is making positive changes—down from 69% four years ago. The numbers of those who said the Pontiff is making changes for the worse rose (from 3 to 7%), as did those who see no major change (17-26%).
