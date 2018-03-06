Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate will not bring charges after skirmish with governor’s supporters

March 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Daily Post

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Obinna of Owerri, Nigeria, has announced that he does not intend to take legal action after he was assaulted by supporters of a local governor with whom he had public disagreements.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!