Japanese bishops: imperial ceremonies should recognize church-state separation

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Japan have asked the government to observe the separation of church and state when the country welcomes a new emperor in 2019. The bishops, in a letter to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said that the ceremonies should “clarify the distinction between national acts and the imperial family’s private ritual events.”

