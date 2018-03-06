Catholic World News

Saudi crown prince makes unprecedented visit to Coptic cathedral

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia visited the Coptic Orthodox cathedral in Cairo, Egypt, on March 5, and met with Coptic Pope Tawadros II. The visit was a first for a member of the Saudi royal family, which has not previously acknowledged religions other than Islam.

