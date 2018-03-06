Catholic World News

Canonization of Bl. Paul VI set for October

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has announced that the canonization of Pope Paul VI will take place in late October, at the close of this year’s meeting of the Synod of Bishops.

