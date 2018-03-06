Catholic World News
Brazilian court overturns lower court decison against blasphemous play
March 06, 2018
Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The lower court had issued an injunction against the play, which depicted Christ as a transsexual woman.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
