UN official documents repression of religion in Uzbekistan

March 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The citizens of Uzbekistan lived through state-imposed atheism during the Soviet era when religions and religious practices were heavily curtailed,” the report concluded. Today, “believers have to carefully navigate the boundaries for practicing their religions or beliefs or they risk being accused of stirring religious intolerance or, worse, identified with spreading extremism.”

